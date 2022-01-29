Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture reopens after two-week COVID shutdown

Building maintenance plus COVID staffing shortages equaled a three-week closure for the Northwest Museum of Culture and Arts. Saturday, the MAC reopened its doors.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture closed for the first week of January to work on building upkeep. What they didn't expect was having to close for an additional two weeks, after too many staff members fell ill to COVID.

Saturday, the MAC reopened its doors to welcome the community.

Executive director Wesley Jessup said the MAC's small, but mighty staff got hit hard by COVID and the Omicron variant.

"It was just another challenge," Jessup said. "We didn't have enough people to work here at the museum."

Jessup said the MAC has struggled to get back on its feet since 2020. Being a part of an industry that relies heavily on admission has strained revenue.

According to ArtsFund, a Washington non-profit that supports arts and cultures, published a study earlier this month that shows the MAC isn't facing these challenges alone.

ArtsFund found that COVID-19's impact on the fine arts industry took a significant toll on revenue. Out of 121 reporting organizations, there was a $95.9 million dollar decrease in overall revenue.

Jessup said while COVID has presented its fair share of challenges to the industry, the community is what keeps the MAC going.

"The community has always been super supportive of the MAC," Jessup said. "If our doors are open, they're going to be here."

And on Saturday, they were. Many came to check out the museum's main exhibition, Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection, a celebration of glass made by Tiffany.

"I have a lot of favorites in the show, but I love the large windows that point to Tiffany's background as a painter," Jessup said. "I love his vases as well. They're almost like sculptures, like abstract sculptures. They're more just a work of art. You don't imagine them holding flowers. So Jack-in-the-Pulpit highlights iridescent in the surface. It's a gorgeous piece."

Despite being closed for three weeks, the MAC will not be extending the length of its Tiffany glass exhibition. It will be displayed through Feb. 13.

Those who attended the museum reopening also got a first look at the MAC's newest collection, Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection.

Jessup said the exhibition subject might sound surprising at first, but its an interesting showcase of Spokane history.

"It's almost like a graphic design show," Jessup said. "These are bags that were printed in the early 20th century and they're going all over the world so the Chinese language, Spanish, and you just don't think of Spokane as a international marketplace for wheat and flour."