SPOKANE, Wash. — The days are getting colder, which means winter is not too far away! If you are looking to stock up on winter sports gear, the Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap is the perfect place to go.

More than 22,000 items will be available on Saturday and Sunday. The event will have everything from skis, to snowboards, to winter clothing, to helmets, to goggles.

The event starts Saturday at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center and begins at 9 a.m. each day. Admission is $5 at the door and kids 12 and under get in free.

All of the proceeds from this event will support the Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol, which is made up of volunteers.

If you are hoping to drop off gear, you can do that on Friday Oct. 26 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

For more information on the event, just visit the Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol website.

© 2018 KREM