Modest Mouse, Pixies, and Cat Power coming to Spokane

Spokane Pavilion will host the indie rock bands this September.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Pavilion has announced yet another concert planned for the venue this summer.

Modest Mouse, Pixies, and Cat Power will take to the Pavilion stage on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. A local presale begins on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets purchased in advance cost $59.95 plus any fees.

Modest Mouse was formed in Issaquah in 1993. The band is best known for its hit "Float On," along with other popular songs, including “Ocean Breathes Salty” and “King Rat.”

Pixies are one of the most influential rock bands known for their "loud quiet loud" sound. The band is known for songs such as "Where is My Mind?" "Here Comes Your Man," "Debaser," and "Monkey Gone to Heaven."

Singer/songwriter Cat Power is known for her evolving sound which includes indie rock, folk, blues, and more.

Spokane Pavilion Concerts 2023

May 27: Lord Huron with Allie Crow Buckley

July 26: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley with Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph and The Family Band

Aug. 6: The Head and the Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick

Aug. 18: Noah Kahan with Joy Oladokun

Aug 24: Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle

Sept. 6: Modest Mouse, Pixies, and Cat Power

Sept. 23: Goose

