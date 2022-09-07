Modest Mouse to play downtown Spokane's Knitting Factory in November

The show begins at 8 p.m. with doors at 7 p.m. on November 19, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Oregon-based rock band Modest Mouse will be taking their sound to the Knitting Factory in downtown Spokane.

The show is on November 19, 2022. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

The band will be trekking the United States in support of their 'Lonesome Crowded West' 25th Anniversary tour. The album of the same name, which came out in 1997, will be played in its entirety live for the first time.

Formed in Issaquah, Washington in 1992, Modest Mouse has gone through a number of member changes. For the tour, the band will consist of singer/guitarist Isaac Brock, drummer Jeremiah Green, multi-instrumentalist Russell Higbee and lead guitarist Simon O'Connor.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.