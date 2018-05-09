SPOKANE, Wash — If you tune in to the Miss America competition airing on September 9, you will see a familiar face.
Danamarie McNicholl is Miss Washington and previously worked as a KREM 2 reporter. She plans to perform "Pirates of the Carribean" on the piano for the talent portion of the competition on Wednesday.
"Probably the most nerve-wracking part of the competition for me is talent and I get that over right away, so that’s why I can do it Wednesday night and then the rest of the time I can just kind of relax and enjoy the stage part of the competition," McNicholl said.
On Tuesday, she went through an in-person interview with the judges.
That’s a wrap⭐️📹Catch pieces of my interview live September 9th on @abcnetwork for Miss America! One life will completely change. Who will she be? #behindthecrown #behindthescenes #storyteller #missamerica #theresheis #misswashington #atltanticcity
McNicholl will also answer a question on-stage in front of the judges on Thursday before walking the red carpet on Friday.
Saturday is an off day for the title holders, where they participate in a Show Me Your Shoes parade. Competitors wear costumes that represent them or their states. McNicholl based her costume on a news reporter as a nod to her time at KREM.
The final televised portion of the Miss America competition airs Sunday at 9 p.m.