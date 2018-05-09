SPOKANE, Wash — If you tune in to the Miss America competition airing on September 9, you will see a familiar face.

Danamarie McNicholl is Miss Washington and previously worked as a KREM 2 reporter. She plans to perform "Pirates of the Carribean" on the piano for the talent portion of the competition on Wednesday.

"Probably the most nerve-wracking part of the competition for me is talent and I get that over right away, so that’s why I can do it Wednesday night and then the rest of the time I can just kind of relax and enjoy the stage part of the competition," McNicholl said.

On Tuesday, she went through an in-person interview with the judges.

A post shared by Miss Washington (@missamericawa) on Sep 1, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

McNicholl will also answer a question on-stage in front of the judges on Thursday before walking the red carpet on Friday.

Saturday is an off day for the title holders, where they participate in a Show Me Your Shoes parade. Competitors wear costumes that represent them or their states. McNicholl based her costume on a news reporter as a nod to her time at KREM.

The final televised portion of the Miss America competition airs Sunday at 9 p.m.

© 2018 KREM