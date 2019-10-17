SPOKANE, Wash. — Disney on Ice is performing at the Spokane Arena from Oct. 18-21.

The show, "Mickey's Search Party," will feature old Disney classic characters like Mickey Mouse and friends as character's follow clues on Captain Hook's treasure map to find Tinkerbell.

The show will also feature performances inspired by Coco, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin among other Disney hits.

This will be Coco's debut in the program.

According to the program the show will feature "world-class ice skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts."

Disney on Ice also stopped in Spokane in 2017 and 2018.

Tickets can be purchased on ticketswest.com.

RELATED: Hang out with Mickey, Minnie and the gang at Disney on Ice

RELATED: KREMjen skates with Disney on Ice