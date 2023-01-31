Michael Franti & Spearhead with SOJA return to the Festival at Sandpoint

The Festival at Sandpoint announced its second concert of the summer with Michael Franti taking the stage on August 3.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Musician Michael Franti & Spearhead with SOJA will make a return to north Idaho this summer. The Festival at Sandpoint announced Franti will take the stage on Thursday, August 3.

Tickets for the show featuring Michael Franti & Spearhead with SOJA are on sale now. General admission starts at $54.95. The show is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.

Miichael Franti & Spearhead are known for their reggae, funk, hip-hop sound with hits such as 'Say Hey (I Love You),' 'The Sound of Sunshine,' and 'I Got You.'

The show is the second concert to be announced as part of the 40th Annual 2023 Summer Concert Series. Last week, festival organizers announced REO Speedwagon will play the Festival at Sandpoint on Friday, August 4.

These are the first of many concerts announced by the Festival. The Festival at Sandpoint’s 40th Annual 2023 Summer Concert Series will take place from July 27 through August 6, 2023. Concerts are held at War Memorial Field, on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille in north Idaho.

Although it may be below-freezing in Sandpoint right now, Michael Franti and Spearhead with SOJA are bringing their "... Posted by The Festival at Sandpoint on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

