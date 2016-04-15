Comedian Matt Rife coming to Fox Theater in Spokane

The up-and-coming TikTok star is bringing his comedy to Spokane in July.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian Matt Rife is bringing his comedy tour to the Fox Theater in July.

Rife has gained massive popularity through his viral content on TikTok, gaining more than five million followers and more than 260 million views collectively.

The 27-year-old started performing when he was 15, opening for huge acts like Dane Cook and Ralphie May. Rife self-produced his first one-hour comedy special "Only Fans" on YouTube in 2021. He's sold out comedy clubs and theaters all across America and is getting ready for his biggest tour yet this year.

Rife's show will be at the Fox Theater on July 23, 2023. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

As of today's date, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test is not required. Face masks are also not required All bags may be inspected by Fox Theater staff and large bags must be left at the coat check.

Other events coming to the Fox Theater:

Epic Queen: April 7

April 7 Hagfest Northwest 2023: April 8

April 8 Zach Williams: A Hundred Highways Tou: April 13

April 13 Spokane Symphony Masterworks 8: James, Zuill & Mozart: April 15-16

April 15-16 Spokane Symphony Rockwood Chamer Soiree April: April 18

April 18 Spokane Symphony Barrister Winery Chamer Soiree April: April 19-20

April 19-20 Chelsea Handler: Little Big B*tch Tour: April 20-21

April 20-21 National Geographic Live: Cosmic Adventures with Tracy Drain: April 22

April 22 Link Up: The Orchestra Swings!: April 26

April 26 Spokane Symphony Pops 5: Jurassic Park in Concert: April 29

April 29 Whitworth Symphony Orchestra, "Portrait of Portugal": April 30

April 30 Fox Presents: Momix: Alice: May 6

For more information, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.