'The Masked Singer' National Tour coming to Spokane in July 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — "The Masked Singer," a reality TV series and guessing game, will take the stage at Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts in July 2022.

The Masked Singer National Tour's stop in Spokane is one of 50 cities the show is touring next year, with surprise celebrity guest hosts performing at every show.

The tour will be in Spokane on July 21, 2022. Other cities on the docket include Seattle, Portland and Boise. The public will enjoy seeing their favorite characters brought to life in a live show featuring the celebrity guest hosts to be announced later as well as one local celebrity at every show who will perform in a top-secret disguise.

During the show, the audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night. The evening show will feature fan-favorite masked characters from the TV show live on stage in an incredible production of song, dance and craziness.

The live show is for all ages, and tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at TicketsWest.com. American Express card members can purchase tickets in advance beginning Monday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PDT through Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. in select markets.

Masked Singer fans can also buy premium VIP tickets packages that are available through VIPNation.com to have the change of meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

"The Masked Singer" is a hit reality series from FOX. It ranks as this season’s No.1 primetime entertainment series among Adults ages 18- 49 and averages 7.9 million multi-platform viewers, marking a 74% plus lift from Live plus Same Day.