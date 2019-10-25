SPOKANE, Wash. — A self-described Jacksonville Jaguars superfan is expressing his love for Jaguar's quarterback and former Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew by getting an image of Minshew donning a speedo while fighting a tiger spray painted on the hood of his Cadillac, with the title "Minshew Magic" written next to the image in whimsical script.

The owner of the car, Dustin Hegedus, first saw the image when the sign, painted by Adam Hyatt, made an appearance at a Jacksonville Jaguars game. The sign made a huge impact, even gaining a tweet from CBS sports.

Tasha Paolatto and her boyfriend Ken Phan were the ones to bring the sign to the game, and even scored a pic with Gardner Minshew's dad.

Ken Phan, Billy Minshew, and Tasha Paolatto

Tasha Paolatto

Upon seeing the sign, Hegedus was so inspired, he posed a challenge to twitter. If his tweet could get 1,500 retweets, he would get the sign spray painted on the hood of his Cadillac.

His tweet reached 2,100 retweets, and Hegedus followed through on his promise.

Hegedus included a heartfelt note to Minshew in his reveal.

"Hey @GardnerMinshew5 Thanks for giving all the believers a chance to believe and a reason, love you man!"

Minshew was formerly made a name for himself as the quarterback for the WSU Cougars, before he was drafted to the Jaguars in 2019.