Lucky You Lounge to close at end of August

The club on West Sunset Boulevard was a staple forlive music and other forms of entertainment in Spokane for over four years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After over four years in business, Spokane's Lucky You Lounge announced in a Facebook post that it will be shutting down at the end of August.

The club on West Sunset Boulevard was a staple for live music and other forms of entertainment in Spokane.

"It has been an honor to be a part of the amazing Spokane community for the last 4+ years and we can't say enough how much it has meant to us to see so many people consistently coming out and supporting live music," Club Owner Caleb Ingersoll said in the Facebook post.

Ingersoll went on to thank his staff for their work over the last three years and asked Spokane residents to join them for the last batch of shows in August.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for a show at Lucky You beyond August can head over to the club's official website for updates on where those shows are taking place and ticket information.

We are heartbroken to announce that Lucky You will be closing its doors at the end of this month. It has been an honor... Posted by Lucky You Lounge on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.