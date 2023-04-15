Here are the Seattle couples that got married on 'Love Is Blind'

After a whirlwind 13 episodes of the popular Netflix reality show, we now know which Seattle couples got married and who said "no" at the altar.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — It's the moment we've all been waiting for.

Love Is Blind's climatic finale wrapped up on Friday. Four Seattle couples made it to the altar where they decided whether to get married or say "I don't" in front of their family, friends and close circle of loved ones.

The wedding episode has sparked some of the show's most dramatic moments (some examples: Giannina in Season 1 and Deepti rejecting Shake in Season 2) because it truly puts each person in a vulnerable position with a ton of real-life stakes. Do they decide to commit to this person in marriage or spurn their partner in front of everyone?

It's reality television distilled in its purest form. So, now that the show has wrapped up, we are here to answer the questions you are surely asking: Did anyone get married this season?

(Stop scrolling if you are not caught up with the latest episodes of "Love Is Blind.")

(Spoilers two miles away.)

(Spoilers, coming soon on your right.)

(You have now arrived at your spoiler-filled destination.)

So, let's get to it. Which couples got married his season?

Brett and Tiffany



Yes, because of course! These two were a seamless match from the beginning and there was never really doubt they'd make it all the way to the end as a happily married couple.

In a touching moment, Marshall showed up to Brett's wedding day because "he wanted to see him win."

*wipes away tears*

Zack and Irina Bliss

Also yes! What a whirlwind journey that saw Zack propose to Irina over Bliss and breakup with his first choice while on the Mexico getaway. Zack flew back to Seattle, re-kindled his relationship with Bliss, proposed to her on a boat and the two found eternal bliss (pun very much intended). We hope you danceeeeee, indeed.

Marshall and Jackie

The couple did not make it to the altar. Jackie broke up with Marshall after they had moved into an apartment together in Seattle. It appears Jackie is now dating Josh, the other man she was talking to in the "Love Is Blind" pods. This development could make for a spicy reunion.

Paul and Micah

No, they did not get married. Will they won't they?" is the question that defined Paul and Micah's relationship from the onset. There were certainly indications that the pair might say "yes" at the altar, but Paul ultimately decided that the risks were too much to make a lifelong commitment to Micah. Shelby, you win this round.

Kwame and Chelsea

Another yes! This makes three couples this season that tied the knot. Kwame cited many doubts - his Portland running route, Chelsea's dog, their differing attachment styles and communication habits - but in the end, he believed being married to Chelsea outweighed the (long list) of negatives. "This is the first day of the rest of our lives," Kwame said after the wedding.

When is the reunion?

The reunion will air live on Netflix on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT. This is the first time the platform will release an episode of "Love Is Blind" live.

Similar to previous reunions, the cast of couples will meet up to discuss the show, answer burning questions and rehash the moments that defined the season.

How many couples have gotten married on the show? Are they still together?

If you haven't seen the first three seasons of Love Is Blind, avert your eyes because we are in full spoiler territory.

Let's break this down by season.

Season 1

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton (married)

Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett (married)

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers (not together)

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas (not together)

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes (not together)

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton (not together)

Season 2

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrett Jones (married, but now divorced)

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson (married, but now divorced)

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen (not together)

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee (not together)

Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez (not together)

Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrama (not together)

Season 3

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux (married)

Colleed Reed and Matt Bolton (married)

Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett (not together)

Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada (not together)

Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden (not together)

With Season 4 in the books, that means seven of the 22 couples (32%) that have met on "Love Is Blind" are still married to this day. Another two couples ended up getting married but divorced after their season aired. The other 13 couples (59%) made it to the altar but broke off the engagement.