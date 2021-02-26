Looff Carrousel in Spokane's Riverfront Park to reopen March 1

The ride is able to reopen with additional guidelines under Phase 2 of Washington's reopening plan.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Looff Carrousel in Spokane's Riverfront Park is reopening on March 1 under Washington's Phase 2 guidelines, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department announced.

The carrousel closed nearly a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department said, but can reopen with the revised Phase 2 protocols. Its spring hours will be from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday and rides will cost $3, with those two and under riding free with a paying adult. A day pass for unlimited rides is $6.50, the department said.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be able to safely offer that experience once again," Riverfront Park Director Jon Moog said in the release.

Riders are encouraged to buy tickets online before arriving, but onsite tickets will be available at Riverfront Gifts. Other guidelines in place include: