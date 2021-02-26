Looff Carrousel in Spokane's Riverfront Park to reopen March 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Looff Carrousel in Spokane's Riverfront Park is reopening on March 1 under Washington's Phase 2 guidelines, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department announced.
The carrousel closed nearly a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department said, but can reopen with the revised Phase 2 protocols. Its spring hours will be from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday and rides will cost $3, with those two and under riding free with a paying adult. A day pass for unlimited rides is $6.50, the department said.
"We're absolutely thrilled to be able to safely offer that experience once again," Riverfront Park Director Jon Moog said in the release.
Riders are encouraged to buy tickets online before arriving, but onsite tickets will be available at Riverfront Gifts. Other guidelines in place include:
- Lines may be outside due to occupancy and social distancing constraints.
- Riders will be required to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer.
- Animals on the Looff Carrousel will be grouped by colored bands into two socially distant groups. The attendant will assign a color at boarding.
- The carrousel ring toss will not be used at this time.
- A reduced capacity of up to 29 riders will be allowed at one time.
- Face masks are required at all times while on the premises, including the gift shop queue, carrousel and while inside the building.
- Building occupancy will be reduced to 25% to comply with Phase 2 Indoor Entertainment COVID-19 guidelines.
- Foot traffic through carrousel rotunda will route patrons to enter on west side of the building and exit from the east side.
- All spectators will be asked to wait with their riding party until permitted into the Carrousel rotunda. A designated observation area is available inside the building.
- High touch surfaces including restrooms, carrousel horses, scooters, skates and gondolas are regularly sanitized.