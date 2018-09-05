Longtime KREM employee a stand-up comic, friend to celebs in the 80s

Longtime KREM 2 viewers may remember one production assistant from watching his frequent appearances on the morning show. But there is a side to him you may not know.

Charlie Laborte does a little of everything at KREM, from audios, cameras and master control, to uncanny impressions. He can do Schwarzenegger, Scar Face, you name it.

Laborte was born and raised in San Diego, California. He was a boisterous kid.

“I was always laughing. In 6th grade, I won for most humorous that year,” he said.

After high school, Laborte moved to Hawaii to pursue a comedy career.

“We started writing. We were doing these stale skits around the clubs,” he added.

Hawaii was not the ideal location for comedy, but as luck would have it, The Comedy Store in Los Angeles opened a branch there in 1985. The Comedy Store is quite possibly the most influential comedy club of modern times. Owner Mitzi Shore launched hundreds of careers, including her son Pauly Shore, David Letterman and Jay Leno. She brought with her a steady flow of up-and-coming comedians.

“Nobody knew who Bob Saget was. He was just a teenager back then, so I’d show him around the islands,” Laborte said.

Fortunately for Laborte, the Hawaiian Comedy Store was not a success.

“But when that club closed Mitzi said, ‘Oh, I’m going to fly you to L.A., you could stay at this place in back of the club,’” Laborte said.

This was the height of the 1980s comedy boom.

“Lines would go around the block. In those days it was Sam Kinison, Andrew Dice Clay, Arsenio Hall, Rosanne Barr,” Laborte said.

Even the audience was famous. Laborte said guests at the store in L.A. included U2, Metallica, Robert Deniro and Ozzie Osbourne.

And Laborte was honing his act all the while.

After several years of touring, Laborte settled down in Coeur d’Alene, had a kid and applied for a job at KREM.

“They hired me and I had no experience, and back then it was intimidating because I thought everyone knew a lot more than I did because I was just a comedian. That era of my life, I had friends in the business, but this era in my life, I have friends from work,” he said.

And sometimes he has both. Laborte recently reunited with Pauly Shore when he stopped by KREM 2.

“I mean I met him [Shore] when he was fourteen and at first he didn’t recognize me and he had his Hollywood attitude...Same thing with Bob Saget,” Laborte said. “He looked so tired when he came here, then I showed him a picture I took of him. He wanted me to take a picture of him in 1985. He goes, ‘Where did you get that?,’ and I say, ‘Hawaii, 1985.’ ‘Charlie? Oh my God.’ And he woke up,” Laborte said.

“I miss those days but the memories are always going to be here,” he added.

Laborte’s photo still hangs on the wall of The Comedy Store and his signature appears on the outside of the building alongside those of other comedians.