Live music concerts return to downtown Spokane Knitting Factory

The venue is reopening after almost two years of being closed

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Knitting Factory, a concert venue in downtown Spokane, is reopening on Wednesday after being closed for over 530 days due to COVID-19.

Some bands performing live at the venue this year include Modest Mouse, The Districts, Smells Like Nirvana (A Tribute to Nirvana) and Casey Donahew. For the Christmas season, attendants can also expect Mat and Savanna Shaw performing at the venue.

The venue will follow the statewide mask mandate in effect Aug. 23, 2021, which requires both vaccinated and unvaccinated people over the age of 5 to wear a mask at the venue when not actively eating or drinking.

According to a Knitting Factory social media post, the venue will be giving back to the community through local charitable organizations and community outreach. The post also says the venue will be reopening with new changes such as naming its new General Manager, Caleb Ingersoll, owner of the Lucky You Lounge.

The venue has been bringing live music to the city since 2003 after being converted into a concert venue.

To check out the Knitting Factory live music band list, visit the Knitting Factory website.







