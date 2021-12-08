Here's a list of holiday events happening in Spokane, North Idaho

If you're looking for things to do with the family or friends this season, check the following list of Christmas light events happening across the Inland Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — 'Tis the season for holiday festivities!

Parks & Recreation Director Garrett Jones said Spokane is a city that really knows how to celebrate the holiday season.

Last year many events for Christmas were canceled or changed to online events after the beginning of the pandemic. But this year many lighting events are back.

“It’s been a tough 18-plus months for all of us so any opportunity we get to create joy and provide something special for the community we’re going to take it and run with it,” Jones said.

If you're looking for things to do with the family of friends this holiday season, check the following list we have compile with Christmas light events happening across Spokane and North Idaho:

Light Shows

Riverfront Park

Numerica Credit Union Tree Lighting Celebration at Riverfront Park kicked off for this Christmas season on Saturday. The tree display at the Pavilion will be display from Nov. 27 to Jan. 1. Trees decorated are viewable during park hours from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. People can go for a walk or a run to the park and enjoy the lights this season.

Gaiser Conservatory

The Manito's Gaiser Conservatory will host a drive-through light show Dec. 10-16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Dec. 17-19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The park has also added more walk-thru days for pedestrians this holiday season. Walk-thru days will be Dec. 17-19, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information and park light maps, visit the park website.

Center Road Holiday Lights

The Center Road festive light show is up and running daily for the season.

According to a Facebook post by event organizers, 11 songs that last under 47 minutes are played before and at the end of the show.

The shows will be between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The daily shows will be running until midnight on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Spokane Valley Parade of Lights

The 2021 parade of lights tradition is coordinated by a sophomore at University High School, as part of her Gold Award. Parade of Lights route will happen on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. The parade will begin at the east lot of University High School.

Festivities

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Downtown fireworks show at Riverfront Park on Dec. 31 will start at 9 p.m.

Wheatland Bank Horse and Carriage Rides

Enjoy an eight-minute horse and carriage ride through lit-up Riverfront Park. Tours will take place from Dec. 3 though Dec. 24 at the Spokane Visitor Center. Rides start at Fridays from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The rides are free and pre-registration is required.

Numerica Skate Ribbon

Reservations are not required and it will be open from November through Jan. 1. Skate hours vary. Check the Numerica Skate Ribbon website for weekly specials, prices and hours.

Winter Market at the Pavilion

Support local business while you enjoy Riverfront's Winter Market this month every Wednesday from 3 – 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Pavilion winter market website.

Outdoor recreations

Cross Country Ski Lessons

Mt. Spokane December 11, 12, 18, 19, 30, 31 - $59

Learn the basics at Mt. Spokane from certified instructors, sponsored by Fitness Fanatics

Register at www.SpokaneRec.org

Snowshoe Tours

December 17, 18, 19, 26 - $25

Try this amazing winter sport – we provide the gear! During a guided hike, you’ll travel on beautiful trails through the snow-covered trees around Mt. Spokane.

Register at www.SpokaneRec.org

Youth Winter Adventures

December 21-22, or 28-29 - $99

Ages 9-12 will learn snowshoeing, cross country skiing and snow cave building at Mt. Spokane State Park!

Register at www.SpokaneRec.org

Events in North Idaho

As reported by our sister news station, the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the following events will take place across north Idaho:

Idaho Falls

Visit with Post Falls Police Department

Wednesday between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. for the department lighting ceremony. Guests can take photos with officers on hand and SWAT and police vehicles will be available for curious explorers. Cocoa and Christmas treats will be provided.

• Winter Fest at City Hall



Friday, Dec. 3 from 4-8 p.m. guests can enjoy holiday shopping at the “Market of Fourth” vendor booths. Vendors will have gift items as well as homemade pie, cinnamon rolls and other baked goods for sale. Hot cider and s'mores will be free to enjoy around the campfire.

The best parking is behind City Hall, at 408 N. Spokane St. Fourth Avenue will be closed between Spokane Street and Frederick Street from 3-9 p.m.

Hayden

• McIntire Family Park at 8930 N. Government Way, will be home base for the annual Hayden Lights Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.

Skyway Elementary School Special Chorus will perform Christmas songs and the lighting ceremony will be led by Mayor Steven Griffitts.

Santa Claus will be on hand in the park afterwards, to greet children. The Outdoor European Market will be taking place simultaneously.

The USMRC Toys for Tots program will be collecting donations.

Coeur d’Alene

• Hospice of North Idaho is hosting its 40th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 10 from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The “evening of calm reflection” will include encouraging words, comforting music and an optional luminary walk around the Hospice campus. A formal program will be held indoors and refreshments will be provided. Each guest will go home with a keepsake ornament.

Registration is required at hospiceofnorthidaho.org, but is free.

Rathdrum

• December d’Lights celebration

At 5 p.m. on Main Street the tree lighting ceremony begins the festivities, followed by the Lighted Rig Parade at 5:30. Participants must register by today and there is a $5 registration fee that will benefit the Rathdrum Food Bank.

Judging will take place between 5 and 5:20 and winners will be announced as the parade passes City Hall.

December d’Lights carriage rides will be available after the parade.

• Deck the Homes, the community lighting contest includes three categories: The Christmas Vacation theme will be a people’s choice award; a Christmas Story, in which organizers are looking for the best display with an organized theme; and the Rankin and Bass display using light animation and/or inflatables.

Judging will take place on Dec. 10-11, and 17-18 between 4 and 8 p.m. Registration closes Dec. 3 and winners will be announced by Dec. 20.