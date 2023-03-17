x
Lindsey Stirling coming to Northern Quest this August

Stirling is known for her electric violin, dancing, and live shows. The band Walk off the Earth will open for Stirling.
Credit: Shervin Lainez

SPOKANE, Wash. — Electronic violinist, dancer, and artist Lindsey Stirling will be coming to Northern Quest Resort & Casino this summer. Stirling takes to the BECU Live stage on Tuesday, August 29.

The band 'Walk Off the Earth' will open for Stirling.

Stirling is known for her live performances that include music and dance. She has performed for more than 800,000 people on her headline tours.

Tickets for Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off the Earth will be available through a Camas presale on Thursday, March 23. The public on-sale begins on Friday, March 24 at 10:00 am. Tickets start at $39.50 plus any fees.

Northern Quest Summer Concerts

  • July 14 - The Avett Brothers with Calder Allen
  • July 17 - Jason Mraz & His Superband
  • July 24 - Falling in Reverse
  • July 27 - 3 Doors Down with Candlebox
  • August 5 - Ghost with Amon Amarth
  • August 8 - Young the Giant with Milky Chance
  • August 19 - Boyz II Men
  • August 29 - Lindsey Stirling
  • September 13 - Counting Crows
  • September 22 - Foreigner
  • September 23 - Dan + Shay

For the latest concert announcements, click here to check the Northern Quest website.

