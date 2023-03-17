Lindsey Stirling coming to Northern Quest this August

Stirling is known for her electric violin, dancing, and live shows. The band Walk off the Earth will open for Stirling.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Electronic violinist, dancer, and artist Lindsey Stirling will be coming to Northern Quest Resort & Casino this summer. Stirling takes to the BECU Live stage on Tuesday, August 29.

The band 'Walk Off the Earth' will open for Stirling.

Stirling is known for her live performances that include music and dance. She has performed for more than 800,000 people on her headline tours.

Tickets for Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off the Earth will be available through a Camas presale on Thursday, March 23. The public on-sale begins on Friday, March 24 at 10:00 am. Tickets start at $39.50 plus any fees.

Northern Quest Summer Concerts

July 14 - The Avett Brothers with Calder Allen

July 17 - Jason Mraz & His Superband

July 24 - Falling in Reverse

July 27 - 3 Doors Down with Candlebox

August 5 - Ghost with Amon Amarth

August 8 - Young the Giant with Milky Chance

August 19 - Boyz II Men

August 29 - Lindsey Stirling

September 13 - Counting Crows

September 22 - Foreigner

September 23 - Dan + Shay

For the latest concert announcements, click here to check the Northern Quest website.

