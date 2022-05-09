Spokane Symphony Labor Day Concert at Liberty Lake rescheduled for Sept. 6

While the beloved concert is traditionally held on Labor Day, reports of poor air quality has lead Spokane Symphony to change the date for Sept. 6.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony has rescheduled its free Liberty Lake concert over concerns about air quality.

Now, the performance is rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m., at the Pavillion Park, located at 727 N Molter Rd., in Liberty Lake.

The concert was originally canceled over bad air quality. Now, with reports of the air clearing up after Labor Day, the beloved concert is back on to delight the masses.

The concert will have an array of music played by the Spokane Symphony. The genres will range from classical music to modern pop hits, patriotic hymns and iconic movie themes.

The Spokane Symphony Neighborhood concert series has been a beloved Labor Day special for more than 30 years. People are encouraged to bring chairs, picnic blankets, and loved ones to watch the concert.

