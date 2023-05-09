Know before you go: Lego convention BrickCon 2023

After more than a decade at Seattle Center, BrickCon is moving to Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center. Here's what you should know.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The longest-running Lego fan exhibition, BrickCon, kicks off Saturday at its new home in Bellevue.

BrickCon is celebrating its 22nd exhibition with thousands of hobbyist creations, competitions and special appearances from LEGO Masters contestants. After more than a decade at Seattle Center, BrickCon is moving to Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center.

Every year BrickCon welcomes over 450 convention attendees who create over 1,000 Lego exhibits.

From tickets to hours and Battle Bricks to Lego Masters here's what you should know before you go.

Ready, Set, Lego

BrickCon will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10. There are three entry times you can choose from: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Tickets for the 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. entry times are $18.50 and entry at 2 p.m. is $16. Children 4 and under are free to attend.

You can buy tickets at tickets.brickcon.org.

BrickCon hosts a public and private convention. The private convention for AFOL (Adult Fans of Lego) begins Sept 7 and runs until Sept.10. You can find more information on the private convention at afol.brickcon.org.

This year you can meet the LEGO Masters Season 4 contestants before the new season airs on Sept. 28. Meeting times begin at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

BrickCon will also feature Battle Bricks, brick-based robot combat, over the weekend. A group stage will happen Saturday with the playoff to crown a champion on Sunday.

Here are a few things to keep in mind: