Kevin James: ‘The Irregardless’ tour coming to The Fox in 2023

Comedian and Emmy-nominated actor Kevin James announced his tour will make a stop in Spokane in March 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian and Emmy-nominated actor Kevin James announced 'The Irregardless Tour' and will make a stop in Spokane in 2023.

Kevin is better known for his hit sitcom The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998 and ran for nine years. Kevin played Doug Heffernan and was the executive producer for the series. He was then nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. James has been nominated many times in other roles and has built a legacy comedy career.

Some of the films where he has appeared are Hitch in 2055, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry in 2007, Paul Blart: Mall Cop in 2009, Grown Ups in 2010, and Zookeeper in 2011, to mention others.

The 24-city stand-up tour kicks off on Feb. 1 at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond, Virginia. Kevin's tour includes other stops outside Washington, and a stop in Seattle on March 24, 2023.

Kevin's show in Spokane will be taking place at the Martin Woldson Theater At The Fox on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Ticket sales start Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and KevinJames.com.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.