SPOKANE, Wash. — Parents, this ticket might be on your kids’ Christmas lists.

Nickelodeon and YouTube star JoJo Siwa is bringing D.R.E.A.M. The Tour to the Spokane Arena on Sunday, March 29. Siwa began her rise to fame in 2015 on the Lifetime reality series “Dance Moms.”

A special pre-sale for Siwa’s fan club members goes live at noon on Monday, Nov. 18, followed by an American Express pre-sale at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The exclusive offers can include a selection of tickets, meet and greets with Siwa, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and more.

Tickets for the general public – or parents shopping for their children – go on sale at noon on Friday, Nov. 22 and will be available on Siwa’s tour website.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer, a foundation that provides financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer.

Nickelodeon will premiere a concert special of the tour at 8 p.m. on Nov. 22. Fans at home can see live concert performances of the tour, fan interviews, candid moments of Siwa talking about her favorite parts of the tour and the inspiration behind some of her favorite songs.

The Spokane Arena has recently announced a number of top entertainer’s stops in the Lilac City, including Cher, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, and Korn with Breaking Benjamin.

Arguably, the biggest show to come to the Spokane Arena was in 2017 when country music star Garth Brooks played seven sold out shows in five days.

Brooks was originally set to play just one show alongside wife and country music star Trisha Yearwood.

