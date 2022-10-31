Jane's Addiction cancels five shows on tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Spokane show unaffected

Lead vocalist Perry Farrell cited an unspecified injury that led to the band pulling out of shows in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two weeks before their show with the Smashing Pumpkins at the Spokane Arena, alternative rock giants Jane's Addiction had to pull out of several shows after lead singer Perry Farrell suffered an injury that prevented him from performing.

Known for their high-energy set with memorable hits such as "Jane Says," "Been Caught Stealing" and "Just Because," the band was able to rejoin the "Spirits on Fire" tour this past Saturday, Oct. 29 in Cleveland.

According to the band's official Instagram, lead singer Perry Farrell suffered an unspecified injury after the band performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"After Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, I suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform," Farrell said on the band's Instagram. "I have since been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physiotherapy that has done wonders."

Farrell said, according to doctor's orders, Janes Addiction had to cancel five shows in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Quebec City. Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace covered their spot in the meantime.

At this time, Jane's Addiction is still set to perform alongside the Smashing Pumpkins on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Spokane Arena. Tickets can be purchased here.

