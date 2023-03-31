Incubus announces concert at Spokane Pavilion this summer

Rock band Incubus will visit Spokane this July with guests Bad Flower and paris jackson.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Yet another band will be making a visit to Spokane this summer.

Rock band Incubus announced it will play at Spokane Pavilion on Saturday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m. The concert includes Bad Flower and paris jackson.

Incubus is known for several hits including 'Drive,' 'Wish You Were Here,' and 'Nice to Know You.'

Tickets for the show range from $65-$70 plus any fees. The public on sale begins Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Spokane Pavilion Concerts 2023

May 27: Lord Huron with Allie Crow Buckley

July 26: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley with Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph and The Family Band

Aug. 6: The Head and the Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick

Aug. 18: Noah Kahan with Joy Oladokun

Aug 24: Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle

Sept. 6: Modest Mouse, Pixies, and Cat Power

Sept. 23: Goose

