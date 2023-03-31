x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Incubus announces concert at Spokane Pavilion this summer

Rock band Incubus will visit Spokane this July with guests Bad Flower and paris jackson.
Credit: Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Brandon Boyd of Incubus performs at the 2019 Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta's Central Park on Friday, May, 3rd, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Yet another band will be making a visit to Spokane this summer.

Rock band Incubus announced it will play at Spokane Pavilion on Saturday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m. The concert includes Bad Flower and paris jackson.

Incubus is known for several hits including 'Drive,' 'Wish You Were Here,' and 'Nice to Know You.'

Tickets for the show range from $65-$70 plus any fees. The public on sale begins Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Spokane Pavilion Concerts 2023

  • May 27: Lord Huron with Allie Crow Buckley
  • July 22: Incubus with Bad Flower and paris jackson
  • July 26: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley with Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph and The Family Band
  • Aug. 6: The Head and the Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
  • Aug. 18: Noah Kahan with Joy Oladokun
  • Aug 24: Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle
  • Sept. 6: Modest Mouse, Pixies, and Cat Power
  • Sept. 23: Goose

For the latest lineup click here.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @incubusofficial with @badflowermusic and @parisjackson at the Spokane Pavilion Saturday, July 22, 2023! Tickets available this Friday, April 7 at 10:00 am. More info at spokanepavilion.com.

Posted by Spokane Riverfront Park on Monday, April 3, 2023

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Friday, March 31, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out