Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale

Mike “Gabler” Gabler from Meridian will join four other castaways for the season finale of "Survivor" on Wednesday at 8 p.m. PT.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season.

Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives in Meridian, which is in southern Idaho. He works in an operating room at Edwards Lifesciences as a heart valve expert, a career he has had for nearly 20 years.

After 24 days on the island, Gabler is heading to the finale for a shot at the winning title.

"I don't have that much in the tank, but I got to find more because I think I've got a strong chance of winning if I can get to final three," Gabler said. "I'm the guy hiding in plain sight, I'm the assassin. One by one my opponents are falling and I'm continuing to move forward."

Gabler said he's prepared to be strong and move into the final three, stating "there's no breaks in season 43."

It’s down to the last five castaways on Wednesday night, who will compete in the immunity challenge to make it to the final four on Survivor. Also, two will have to make fire to earn their seat in the final three.

Only one will be crowned the Sole Survivor on the two-hour season finale of Survivor.

You can watch the season finale on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET) on KREM 2. The series is also available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

