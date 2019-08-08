PORTLAND, Ore. — Hulu original series "Shrill," starring "Saturday Night Live" veteran Aidy Bryant, is looking for naked bike riders for an episode in the show's second season.

The casting agency, Adam & the Backgrounds, is searching for people who "own a cool bike, or roller blades, and are enthusiastic about baring it all on the show."

Extras must be 18 and older, and a nudity waiver must be signed if selected.

Extras will receive $12.50 an hour with a minimum four-hour payment, plus a $50 bump for nudity.

The filming is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Anyone interested in applying must register here. If you've already registered, login to your profile and go to casting information > acting > prepared to go topless/prepared to go nude. If you're creating a profile for the first time, you'll need to check your email after your initial application to access your full profile and update.

The series "Shrill," based on the best-selling 2016 memoir by Lindy West, is about a "young woman who wants to change her life, not her body."

Portland's Naked Bike Ride is part of an international clothing-optional series of bike rides that promotes positive body image, cyclist safety and denounces oil dependence. The event attracts thousands of people every year.