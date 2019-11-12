SEATTLE — The odds are pretty good that you've taken pain reliever pills like ibuprofen or aspirin before, but just because they're over-the-counter doesn't mean they have no side effects.

"We've all taken ibuprofen at some point and, you know, excellent for fever, pain, inflammation," said Overlake Hospital's Dr. Edwin Lai. "In the GI tract, they actually can be harmful in the sense that they can cause ulcers if used excessively."

Using lots of medication at once or using a normal dose over an extended period of time increases the risk of developing an ulcer. Dr. Lai says ulcers are more common in people over 60, but anyone who uses over-the-counter pain relievers can be at risk, "If someone's taking 6, 8, 10 tablets of ibuprofen per day for weeks or months at a time, that's the person that we're worried about developing an ulcer."

While there is no standard presentation of symptoms, most ulcers develop in the stomach or the small intestine. Dr. Lai recommends that anyone who finds themself in a pattern of regularly using pain medications should talk to their doctor, "It's always best to consult with your doctor and make sure that you're using [the mdeicine] correctly, not putting yourself at harm in terms of ulcers."

"The good news," he said, "is they are reversible." To treat them typically involves removing said pain medication whether it be ibuprofen, Aleve or Advil and taking an acid blocker like Prilosec or Nexium. Once a person has developed an ulcer they are at a higher risk of getting them again. Especially if they revert back into that same pattern of overuse.

Dr. Lai said over the counter pain relievers are safe when used in moderation. If you find that you are needing to take them more than once every few weeks, you should check with your doctor, "That's always the best thing. It also helps identify the underlying cause for why you're needing the medicines in the first place."

