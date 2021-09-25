Horror Fans and adrenaline junkies wanted for a Spooktacular opportunity

USDish is looking for a horror junkie to help out with an experiment.

SPOKANE, Wash. — USDish announced Wednesday that they are offering $1,300 to one lucky fan who must watch 13 movies based on Stephen King’s horror novels.

USDish, an authorized retailer of Dish Network, begun looking for one brave movie buff to endure some of cinema’s greatest horror films. The lucky participant will be given a Fitbit to keep track of their heart rate while watching each film and while they sleep. They will also be expected to track their jump scares and emotions in a task sheet.

Applications are open now until Oct. 8th at 5 P.M. MT.

“Warning: May cause nightmares and we want the winner to tell us all about it,” said Bruna Miller, USDish Communications Specialist.

The application asks potential participants why they should be considered the perfect “victim” and what they hope to gain from the experience.

In addition to the $1,300, the participant will also get a swag bag with a value of $350 with items that can be utilized while watching the 13 horror films such as blankets, popcorn, candy, and Stephen King paraphernalia said USDish.

What you will watch includes:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Children of the Corn

Cujo

It: Chapter Two

The Shining

Doctor Sleep

The other movie titles can be found here.