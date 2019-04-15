BOISE, Idaho — The popular Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to Boise.

Morrison Center Executive Director James Patrick announced today that Hamilton will play here as part of the 2020/2021 season.

No dates and ticket prices have been finalized, but all 2019/2020 season ticket holders who renew their subscription will have first access to Hamilton tickets before they are sold to the general public.

"Following up on the heels of last season's blockbuster Broadway series, the 19/20 Fred Meyer Broadway in Boise season delivers many award-winning, Idaho premiere productions" said Patrick in a press release. "Season ticket holders enjoy a wide selection of quality entertainment at a discounted price and get great seats, plus other benefits, including being first in line for Hamilton in 20/21. I urge patrons to subscribe today and be part of the magic!"

The Morrison Center also released its Fred Meyer Broadway in Boise 2019/2020 season. Officials say the lineup has something for everyone.

The series opens the 2019/2020 season with Waitress (November 7-9, 2019).

It is followed by A Christmas Story, The Musical (November 22-24, 2019), which brings the classic 1983 movie to life on stage.

2020 kicks off with the long-running Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof (January 3-5, 2020).

The comedy The Play That Goes Wrong (January 31 - February 2, 2020) comes to Boise.

And the season concludes with Bandstand (April 3-5, 2020), the story of six soldiers returning from war and finally finding a place to call home.

Season ticket holders will also have first access to Stomp (February 21-22, 2020) and The Book of Mormon (June 2-7, 2020) back by popular demand.

Current season ticket holders have until Friday, May 3, 2019, to renew their subscription. New season ticket orders will be accepted on that day.