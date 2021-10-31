Spooky Spokane: Here are some Halloween events happening in the area

With many Halloween-goers returning to normal events this year, many trick-or-treat and alternative truck-or-treat celebrations are making their comeback to Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to get in the spooky Halloween spirit!

Halloween is a holiday celebrated in the United States and other countries worldwide, such as Asia, Oceania, Europe, and other countries of North America. The holiday takes place on Oct. 31, and this year it falls on Sunday.

The tradition originated 2,000 years ago in the area of Ireland with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

With many Halloween-goers returning to normal events this year, many trick-or-treat celebrations and alternative truck-or-treat events are making their comeback to the Spokane area this year.

Whether you are thinking of taking your family or friends for trick-or-treat or trunk-or-treat, here are some events around Spokane that you could attend. Remember to follow the COVID-19 safe Halloween guide for this year.

Trunk or Treat events

People can trick-or-treat while they go trunk to trunk in a safe way. Various trunk and treat family events will be held in Spokane.

Airway Heights Recreation Center

The Airway Heights Recreation Center will be hosting trunk and treat events for families and their kids to safely enjoy Halloween. The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 11405 W Deno Rd. Spokane.

People can also participate in the event by decorating their cars using pumpkins, spiders and webs, brooms, bats, cauldrons or by using their creativity and picking a theme.

People who want to participate in this event is advice to register their trunk in advance to guarantee their parking space.

Ruby River Hotel

Join the American Indian Community Center and Stop and listen for a free drive-by trunk or treat at the Ruby River Hotel on Friday, Oct. 29. The event would be taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and kids could enjoy prizes, candy, and free lunch and a beanie for the first 350 people. Lunch includes coleslaw and your choice of pulled pork or brisket sandwich.

For information, visit the American Indian Community Center website. Here is the list for more Trunk or Treat events happening this week.

Trick-or-Treat events

Walter's Fruit Ranch

Walter's Fruit Ranch is hosting a trick-or-treat for kids this Sunday. Children and adults could wear their best costumes and bring a candy bucket and snag some treats. There will be a fire, live music from 12 to 4 p.m., fresh apple cider, pumpkin donuts, freshly dipped caramel apples, and other food for sale. The event will be taking place at 9807 E Day Rd. Mead

Spark central

Spark Central gets spooky for a fun-filled day of creative learning and trick-or-treating. Make a batch of monstrous slime, light up a paper jack-o-lantern, write a story on a haunted typewriter, or create your own scary short film. Costumes are welcome but not required. The event is free for all the public and will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Spark Central is located at 1214 W. Summit Pkwy. For more information, visit the Spark central website.

Redeemer's truck or treat street

Redeemer Lutheran Church at Spokane Valley will be hosting a safe and free family event on Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. People assisting the event are advised to park in front of the church and walk down the trunk or treat street located at 3606 S. Schafer Rd. Candy, corn dogs and popcorn will be available to go. The event will be featuring a giant pumpkin piñata. For more information, visit the Redeemer website.

Chaos Halloween Bash

Chaos Halloween bash is a spooky party with a haunted house, costume contests for all ages, prizes, and giveaways throughout the night. The event will be taking place on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 9 p.m. Tickets for kids' costume contest cost $5 and tickets for adults' costume contest are $10. For more information, visit the Chaos Arcade event website.

Halloween happy hour

Affinity at South Hill will host a Halloween happy hour costume contest event on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4-5 p.m. There will be music and spooky treats.

Day of the Dead (Not a Halloween celebration but a tradition that falls close to Halloween)

The 7th Annual Día de Los Muertos event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-5 p.m. will be celebrated at Hazen and Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, located at 1306 N Pines Rd. in Spokane Valley.