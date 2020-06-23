Garth Brooks' virtual concert at Boise State canceled over coronavirus concerns

The university canceled Saturday's planned events at ExtraMile Arena after Ada County moved back to Stage 3, and Boise State closed down its campus.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University has canceled a pair of showings of Garth Brooks' virtual concert that had been planned at ExtraMile Arena for Saturday night.

The cancelation of the events, which were set for 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, comes after a pair of announcements on Monday that Ada County was moving back to Stage 3 of reopening and Boise State was closing all campus facilities.

Central District Health ordered the return to Stage 3 after a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last week. The order means bars and nightclubs must close and gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.

The university's closure announcement came after eight people who had been on campus recently tested positive or were presumed positive for the virus. The temporary closure is set to last until Sunday, June 28.

The event at ExtraMile Arena was set to take place at what the venue is calling "B-Stage," an outdoor, in-vehicle, session in the parking lot between the arena and Albertsons Stadium.

"Your health and safety is a top priority for us," Boise State said in its announcement on Tuesday. "The cancellation of this event allows us to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keep our community healthy."

Full refunds for tickets are available via Ticketmaster/Universe. Anyone who has not received a refund within five business days is asked to contact support@universe.com.

While the concert will not happen at Boise State, there are several other local drive-in theaters hosting the event, including Terrace Drive-in in Caldwell and Parma Motor Vu Drive-in. See a full list of venues here.