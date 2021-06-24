Summer is here: Free open swim at Spokane city pools starts July 5

Open swim was delayed this year to give new lifeguards and staff more time to train and practice before the busy swim season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Free open swimming at Spokane public pools begins on Monday, July 5.

According to Spokane Parks and Recreation, pools are currently open for swim lessons. The City is offering more lessons than in years past in an effort to close the gap left by pool closures in 2020.

Director of Parks and Recreation Garrett Jones said they're excited for

“After being closed last year, we know there is an increased need for swim lessons and that’s our focus right now. We anticipate a great turnout for free open swim come July 5, and are preparing our staff for a busy, safe, healthy swim season,” Jones said.

The afternoon open swims at all aquatic centers will be held Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Evening open swims will be held at Comstock, Hillyard and Cannon parks on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Liberty and Shadle parks will hold them on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. as well.

The swim season will close on August 27.

Twelve of the 19 splash pads are currently open around town to help the community cool off. Staff are working to get irrigation lines open on the remaining pads, while also working to keep pools running after a year of closure.

Currently, the splash pads that are open are Audubon, Chief Garry, Coeur d’Alene, Franklin, Friendship, Manito, Merkel, Pacific, Riverfront (North Bank and Rotary Fountain), Thornton Murphy, and Underhill.