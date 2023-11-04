Foo Fighters coming to Spokane Arena in August

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another big concert is coming to Spokane this summer. Foo Fighters announced this morning that they will play at Spokane Arena on August 4.
The newly announced date is Foo Fighters' only show currently scheduled in the Pacific Northwest this summer.
Tickets for the concert go on sale beginning Friday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. A presale at Foofighters.com begins on Tuesday, April 11. Ticket prices range from $59.50 to $139.50 plus any fees.
Foo Fighters are one of the most successful rock bands in history. The band has many hits including 'Best of You,' 'Monkey Wrench,' 'Everlong,' 'All My Life,' 'Learn to Fly,' and others.
The Breeders are scheduled to open the show.
Spokane Arena Schedule
- April 14: Journey w/ Toto
- April 20: Cypress Hill
- April 28: Shania Twain
- May 6: Shinedown w/ Three Days Grace
- May 18: Kane Brown
- June 2-4: Jurassic World Live Tour
- June 15: Chris Stapleton
- July 6: Alabama w/ The Marshall Tucker Band
- August 4: Foo Fighters
- October 10: Macklemore
- November 17: Lauren Daigle
