Foo Fighters coming to Spokane Arena in August

Rock band Foo Fighters announced new tour dates including a concert in Spokane this summer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another big concert is coming to Spokane this summer. Foo Fighters announced this morning that they will play at Spokane Arena on August 4.

The newly announced date is Foo Fighters' only show currently scheduled in the Pacific Northwest this summer.

Tickets for the concert go on sale beginning Friday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. A presale at Foofighters.com begins on Tuesday, April 11. Ticket prices range from $59.50 to $139.50 plus any fees.

Foo Fighters are one of the most successful rock bands in history. The band has many hits including 'Best of You,' 'Monkey Wrench,' 'Everlong,' 'All My Life,' 'Learn to Fly,' and others.

The Breeders are scheduled to open the show.

Foo Fighters will be playing Spokane Arena on Friday, August 4th! General On Sale begins this Friday at 10AM! Posted by Spokane Arena on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Spokane Arena Schedule

April 14: Journey w/ Toto

April 20: Cypress Hill

April 28: Shania Twain

May 6: Shinedown w/ Three Days Grace

May 18: Kane Brown

June 2-4: Jurassic World Live Tour

June 15: Chris Stapleton

July 6: Alabama w/ The Marshall Tucker Band

August 4: Foo Fighters

October 10: Macklemore

November 17: Lauren Daigle

