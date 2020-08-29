Fall begins on Tuesday! Here's how you can celebrate the season around Spokane

Check out these fall activities you can enjoy with your family while staying safe.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall officially begins on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Although many activities have been canceled due to the coronavirus, there's still plenty to do around the Inland Northwest.

Check out this list of some of our favorite fall activities that you and your family can take part in while staying safe.

Pick the perfect pumpkins or apples at Green Bluff

Green Bluff is still open for business this fall for a variety of activities that will entertain all ages. People can pick out pumpkins and explore the iconic corn maze.

Green Bluff is also still hosting its Fall Harvest Festival, starting on Sept. 25 and continuing through Oct. 25, where you can enjoy a pumpkin donut and a fresh-pressed glass of apple cider.

You can also find freshly picked apples for purchase, or you can pick them yourself straight from the orchard.

Families can also enjoy a rotating line up of food trucks that will be stationed outside the Country Store throughout the Harvest Festival.

Carver Farms is also hosting a harvest festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Guests ca enjoy U-pick pumpkins, gourds, winter squash, pumpkin donuts, cider by the cup, a corn maze and kettle corn.

Tasting room in Green Bluff

Townshend Cellar in Green Bluff is reopening the patio space for tasting by reservation only beginning Friday, Sept. 25. Those who are interested can reserve a table online.

Tasting flights, glass pours and bottles will be available for sipping on the patio, and some drinks will also be available to-go from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Enjoy the beautiful fall colors

Although we're in the Evergreen State, Spokane boasts several beautiful places to watch the leaves change colors.

The Finch Arboretum features more than 2,000 labeled ornamental trees that are perfect for a fall walk. Follow along on this self-guided walking tour for the full experience.

While Manito Park is known for its summer flowers, one could argue it's equally beautiful when the trees are decked out in fall colors. Take a trip to the tranquil Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Memorial Japanese Garden, or take a stroll down Manito Boulevard.

The Iller Creek Trail is also a prime spot for autumn views. From viewpoints at the Rocks of Sharon, hikers can enjoy "panoramic views of Steptoe Butte, Mica Peak, and the Palouse," according to Visit Spokane's website.

Visit Spokane also recommends the section of the Centennial Trail that runs from Gonzaga through Riverfront Park for a view of the most deciduous trees on the route.

Visit a Washington State Park

Washington state parks are offering two extra free days this fall to make up for coronavirus-related closures. There will be a total of five free days at Washington State Parks this fall.

Pack up the family and take them on a hike at your favorite park on either Sept. 13, Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Nov. 11, or Nov. 27.

Grab a warm cup of coffee

Coffee warms the soul during the fall and there are so many local shops to hit up in Spokane, from The Shop in the Perry District to Revel 77 on the South Hill.

And of course, if you're a PSL fan, Starbucks has already started serving its famed Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Virtual Valley Fest:

Although Valley Fest is going virtual this year, it's still a great opportunity to check out virtual booths from local vendors and organizations. From 12 - 4 p.m. on Sept. 26, vendors can chat with customers live, and products and information for each virtual booth will be available for customers to view or buy for 30 days after.

Valley Fest is also hosting a Lily Pad Procession, inviting people around Spokane Valley to decorate their front porches based on a theme of the festival, or based off one of their own ideas. Participants can register their display with the festival so people can walk or drive around to see the decorated porches.

Families can also participate in the Marvelous Mini Parade by making their own mini floats at home. You can also take on the Multi-Sport Valley Challenge by exploring Spokane Valley through a series of outdoor adventures taking place over 10 days in September.