Your pictures and videos: Bloomies hit the road for the first-ever virtual Bloomsday

Although the race couldn't move forward in person this year, Bloomies found a way to run, or walk, to the finish wherever they found themselves.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wherever Bloomies find themselves during the first-ever Virtual Bloomsday, they're finding ways to run the route and get that finisher t-shirt.

And this year, even those who are late to register are in luck. Registration is remaining open through the end of the race, on Sept. 27.

This year, runners don't even have to be in Spokane to finish the race.

The requirements state that you just have to run or walk a 12k route wherever you are between Sept. 18 and Sept. 27.

After completing the race, participants can submit their finish time on the Bloomsday website, and officials will start sending out finisher t-shirts.

Runners are racing virtual Bloomsday from all over the world. Some in Spokane are even getting creative with the track and completing their 12k using the stairs in their apartments.

And some are sticking to the Bloomsday route, regardless of the virtual component.