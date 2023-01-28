Winter Outhouse races return to Spirit Lake

Pushing, gliding and an abundance of belly laughs are in store for those who visit Maine Street in Spirit Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — When you gotta go, sometimes you have to push.

Pushing, gliding and an abundance of belly laughs are in store for those who visit Maine Street in Spirit Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today as Spirit Lake Parks and Recreation hosts the Winterfest Outhouse Races, beginning at noon, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

“I just love to see people of all ages come together and laughing and people stepping outside of their comfort zone,” Spirit Lakes Park and Rec Activities Director Mitzi Michaud said Friday. "It's fun to help people try something different. I’m excited to see if anybody is taking it seriously with their decorations."

This is the second year for the outhouse races, which Michaud brought to Spirit Lake after seeing how successful the event was in an Alaskan town.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, we have got to do this in Spirit Lake,' because we have the lawnmower races," she said.

Three people about 8 and older are needed per team — two to push and one to enjoy the ride from inside. City staff have moved snow around town to Maine Street to ensure a smooth go for participants, whose outhouses will be on skis.

Michaud said five teams were registered as of Friday morning, but many will register at the event. She said 21 teams raced last year, and at least 100 people showed up to watch the potties on parade.

"We even got some police officers in there so that was fun," Michaud said.

Some team names so far this year: Spirit Lake Chamber of Throne, Spirit Lake Fire, Team Incontinence and Everson’s Poo Shack. Teams will compete for a golden throne trophy, an outhouse bobblehead and medals.

"This year, more people are aware and building their own outhouses," Michaud said. "We’re also going to have some outhouses they can use."

Team registration is $15 for those who bring their own outhouse or $20 to use a Parks and Rec outhouse. Outhouses need to be to the staging area near Little Park by 10:30 a.m. after inspection.

Team costumes and outhouse decorations are highly encouraged — participants will want to prepare, polish and pretty up their privies to be No. 1 in the people's choice competition.

"What we want the people to do is look at all the different outhouses and vote for what their favorite one is," Michaud said.

Winterfest will offer a number of family-friendly activities while upright latrines luge along: a chili cook-off with $5 samplers and voting; family games; a snowman building contest; food and craft vendors; live music; and more.

Visit spiritlakeid.gov/parkandrec for race details and outhouse building instructions.