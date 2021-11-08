Winter Farmer's Market returns to the Pavilion Wednesday

The second annual market will be open on Wednesdays through December.

SPOKANE, Wash. — 'Tis the season for Spokane's second annual Winter Farmer's Market!

The market will be held at the U.S. Pavilion on Wednesdays through December. The entry is free and doors will be open from 3 to 7 p.m.

This event makes it easy to shop local for the holidays with a variety of local farmers, processors, artisans and hand crafters.

According to the city's website, there will be approximately 35 vendors, up from 20 at last year's inaugural event.

The market will follow the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Farmers Market COVID safety protocols. Vendors will be placed outdoors throughout the Pavilion Central Plaza, and inside the Pavilion lobby. There will be limited occupancy, everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain distancing, and hand sanitizing stations will be in place.

Director of Parks & Recreation Garrett Jones said the market is one way to support local and small businesses.