Commencement ceremony for Whitworth University Class of 2022 taking place in May

Whitworth University is hosting two commencement ceremonies to celebrate the Class of 2022 graduate and undergraduate students.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Approximately 170 graduate and 640 undergraduate students will attend the commencement ceremony at the Whitworth Pine Bowl in May.

Whitworth University will host two commencement ceremonies. The first ceremony will be hosted to celebrate graduate students and will be held on Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. The second ceremony, for undergraduate students, will be held on Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m.

The graduation ceremony on Saturday will not require graduates to bring a ticket, so they can bring as many guests as they would like. For the undergraduate ceremony on Sunday, tickets will be required, with each student having seven tickets.

During the graduation ceremony on Saturday, John Pell, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, will deliver the invocation, and president Scott McQuilkin will give the commencement address.

For the Sunday undergraduate ceremony, two professors who were voted the most influential professors by the Class of 2022 will give the invocation and speech. Education professor Lisa Laurier will give the invocation, and mathematics instructor Ann Trefry will deliver the commencement address, “A Mountaintop and a Gentle Whisper.”