Things 2 Do | Inland Northwest events happening Sept. 28 - Oct. 1

The 87th Greek Festival, Prost! in the Park and more events are happening around the Inland Northwest!

SPOKANE, Wash. — We're crossing the end of September into October this weekend with plenty of events around the Inland Northwest!

The weekend forecast is cool and a little rainy, as fall settles into the region. There's plenty to do, from the Great Pumpkin Festival, full moon ride and other events from Eastern Washington to North Idaho.

Check out the list of events below:

The Greek Festival

When: Thursday, Sept. 28 to Saturday, Sept. 30 | 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Thursday, Sept. 28 to Saturday, Sept. 30 | 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Spokane

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Spokane Admission: Free

Opa! The 87th Spokane Greek Festival with more baklava, spanikopita, dancing and more Greek culture! Celebrate the rich traditions of Greek life with family and friends around the Inland Northwest.

The Great Pumpkin Festival

When: Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1 | Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8



Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1 | Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8 Where: Brickwest Brewing Co., in Spokane, WA

Brickwest Brewing Co., in Spokane, WA Admission: Free

Pumpkin season continues with the 47th Great Pumpkin Fest at Brickwest Brewing in downtown Spokane. From live music, face painting and more, there's plenty to do for this charitable event. Buy a pumpkin for your fall activities, and help charities around the region!

Mutt Strutt

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Reaney Park in Pullman

Reaney Park in Pullman Admission: Free

Let the dogs out this weekend at the 14th annual Mutt Strutt in Pullman! The Whitman County Human Society has plenty of fun activities for you and your dog, from musical chairs to a fun costume contest. Donations will go to the Whitman County Humane Society.

A Night of Hope and Laughter

When: Sunday , Oct. 1



, Oct. 1 Where: The Knitting Factory in Spokane

The Knitting Factory in Spokane Admission: $27

Comedians from Seattle, Portland and Spokane are making their way downtown for a night of laughs at Spokane venue, The Knitting Factory. Featuring comedians like Dan Cummins, Rod Long and more, the event will benefit cancer funds for Spokane standup comedian Nick Theisen.

Athol Farmer's Market Fall Fest

When: Friday, Sept. 29from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Friday, Sept. 29from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: 30355 N. 3rd St. in Athol

30355 N. 3rd St. in Athol Admission: Free

The Athol Farmers' Market is hosting their "Fall Fest" this weekend! The festival features a petting zoo, games, live music, food and drink vendors, a beer garden and more for the whole family. Catch the last of street market season with this fun, family friendly event.

Coeur d'Alene Full Moon Ride

When: Friday, Sept. 29 from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.



Friday, Sept. 29 from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Where: Lavender Sun in Coeur d'Alene

Lavender Sun in Coeur d'Alene Admission: Free

Go for a late night ride in Coeur d'Alene under the full moon this weekend! Riders can gather at 7 p.m. for a party, and head out for the guided ride at 9 p.m. Bring your own bike and helmet and ride around the night!

Rathdrum Rumble Car Show

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Parker Technical Education Center in Rathdrum

Parker Technical Education Center in Rathdrum Admission: Free

Get ready to rumble at the Rathdrum Rumble Car Show! From vintage cars, modified hot rods and more, there something to check out for car enthusiasts at all levels. Proceeds from the event will go to the North Idaho College Autobody and Paint Technology Program.

Prost! In the Park

When: Saturday. Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Q'emiln Park in Post Falls

Q'emiln Park in Post Falls Admission: Free

It's Oktoberfest in Post Falls! The event features line dances, food vendors, special Oktoberfest brews and more. There will also be free face painting a bounce castle obstacle for the kids.

