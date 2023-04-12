W.A.S.P headed to Spokane's Podium

Their appearance is part of "The 40th Never Stops World Tour!"

SPOKANE, Wash. — 80's heavy metal band W.A.S.P is stopping in Spokane in the summer.

W.A.S.P is a group that's entertained crowds since 1982. After wrapping up the European leg of their tour, they announced their 2023 "The 40th Never Stops World Tour!"

W.A.S.P started out in Los Angeles and has since toured all over the world. Their eclectic style of music, called "Shock n Rock," has had impacts around the globe, even getting banned in a few countries.

Lead singer frontman Blackie Lawless, bassist Mike Duda, guitarist Doug Blair and drummer Aquiles Priester will hold a "stage show extravaganza".

The band is headed to Spokane's Podium on August 11.

Tickets are available at TicketWest.com starting on April 11. Fans can also buy tickets to meet the band's founding members on WASPnation.com.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.