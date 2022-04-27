Virtual Bloomsday starts on Thursday- here's what you need to know

Virtual participants will complete a 7.46-mile run on any course they choose between April 28 to May 8.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's annual Bloomsday race will welcome in-person participants to downtown Spokane on Sunday morning, but like the previous two years, people will also have the choice to run the race virtually.

The race will be held in person on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The race was moved to a virtual event in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the race will be held in person this year, participants can still run virtually if they choose to. Virtual participants will complete a 7.46-mile run on any course they choose between April 28 to May 8.

Before participants hit the course virtually, here's everything you need to know if you're participating in Bloomsday virtually.

Race start times and starting points

Unlike in-person Bloomsday, Virtual Bloomsday participants do not have a set start time or starting point.

Virtual Bloomsday participants can run the 7.46 miles on any course of their choosing (the course can also be outside of Spokane). You have from April 28 to May 8 to complete your race.

Tracking your time

Virtual runners will be tasked with keeping track of their time and submitting it to the Bloomsday results portal. You can update your results on the Bloomsday website or on the Bloomsday mobile app.

Submitting your results online will confirm you as a Virtual Bloomsday finisher so you can receiver your shirt. Bloomsday organizers said virtual finishers will receive their shirts by mail in late May or early June.

Road closures

If you're planning to run your Virtual Bloomsday course on the same day as in-person Bloomsday (May 1), it's important to take note of road closures around Spokane.

Ash, Maple, Division, Browne and Hamilton will remain open all day during Bloomsday.

Streets near the start and finish lines (Monroe Street Bridge) will be closed from 5 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday. Other streets on the Bloomsday course will begin closing at 7:30 a.m. and reopen after the final walkers pass. This will be as early as 11:00 a.m. for Riverside west of Monroe, and as late as 2:00 p.m. for Broadway west of Monroe.