Valleyfest announced for 2023

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley's community festival has announced their annual Valleyfest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 to Sunday Sept. 24.

In 2023, Valleyfest will be held at the Mirabeau Point Park, Plantes Ferry Sports Complex, and Center Place Regional Event Center in the Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley celebrates over 30 years of the iconic festival with local food, live entertainment and more.

Valleyfest booths open on 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Here are a list of the most popular events for the upcoming Valleyfest.

20th Anniversary of the City of Spokane Valley

The city of Spokane Valley is celebrating their 20th anniversary with the Spokane Valley Heritage Museum. The display features a time capsule, games and a photo booth. Cake will also be shared at 5 p.m. This event happens on Sept. 23.

Hearts of Gold Parade

Spokane Valley is celebrating volunteers with the Heart of Gold Parade. The parade will have animals, custom and classic cards, floats and more! The parade will be between North Gillis Road & Perrine Road on E Sprague in Spokane Valley. The parade kicks off Valleyfest on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Valleyfest Car Show

A car show with live classic rock music, beer garden food and more! Proceeds from the car show goes to the Valleyfest Children Foundation to help fund scholarships. The event takes place at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center. Cars looking to enter must pay $30. The award ceremony starts at 3:00 p.m.

Culturefest

The Valleyfest Culturefest 2023 highlights the diverse cultures, businesses, throughout Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley encourages everyone to share their culture and heritage through dance, music, art, food and more. Culturefest will be at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center at the West Lawn Plaza.

5K/10K Run

The 5K and 10K run starts and ends at the Plantes Ferry Sport Complex at 8 a.m. Registration is $35 and is open through Sept. 21 for the 5K. For the 10K, registration is $40. Early registrants will get a free t-shirt and a goodie bag.

