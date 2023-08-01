Unity in the Community multicultural celebration event back to Spokane on August 12

Free school supplies and bike helmets for kids are available while supplies last.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 29th Unity in the Community multicultural celebration is in Spokane on Saturday, Aug. 12

Unity in the Community works to showcase Spokane’s diversity through the event. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

The event will feature live cultural performances, different booths and activities for all ages. Free school supplies and bike helmets are available for kids while supplies last.

Other featured activities include a career, education and health fair, a cultural village and a senior resource area.

Children can pick up toy passports to fill out and get stamps from each booth they visit. If they fill out the entire passport, they can get a backpack with school supplies.

