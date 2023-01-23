Social media star Trey Kennedy brings new tour to Fox Theater

With millions of followers, the social media and comedy star is now embarking on a nationwide comedy tour.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Finding fame through social media platforms Vine, Instagram and Tiktok, Trey Kennedy is now taking the main stage with his comedy tour "Grow Up."

Coming to Spokane, Kennedy will be performing at the Fox Theater on Friday, May 19.

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Kennedy's comedy and social media career took off when he hit over 2.5 million followers on social media for making people laugh.

Now the comedian and social media star is embarking on a stand-up tour based on his self-produced comedy show, "Are You For Real?"

Tickets for the show range from $29 - $85. VIP tickets are for sale which includes a pre-show meet and greet and photo opportunities.

For tickets to the May 19 show click here.

