Holiday Rockband Trans-Siberian Orchestra makes their way to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the holidays start making their way through the end of this year, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will have a stop in Spokane to help ring in the season.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) specializes in rock opera music. The group started as a project in 1996 between long-time collaborators Paul O'Neill, Robert Kinkel, Jon Oliva and Al Pitrelli. The four set out to make rock music for the holidays. Since its creation, the band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and become a holiday staple since its creation.

“It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it's taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road,” said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli in a statement.

Their 2022 tour this year is The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO. The tour will have a presale for verified, as well as a special code for viewers with no registration into the fan club needed. Just use the code 'GHOSTS' for access to the pre-sale.

“I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone," said Pitrelli. "We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low-priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out. God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in person once again.”

Non-verified fan presale goes on sale Sept. 15, and will have a variety of seats, including floor seating. General public sales open on Sept. 16. The concert will take place on Nov. 25 at the Spokane arena and start at 7:30 p.m.

