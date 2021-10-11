Toys For Tots gets big boost from No-Li Brewhouse

The brewery is on track to raise $15k to help kids in need.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pallets stacked high with cases of hard seltzer kept shrinking Wednesday as people poured into No-Li Brewhouse to support less fortunate kids.

The brewery is selling its Day Fade Lemonade Huckleberry Hard Seltzer for $25 a case along with a free pint glass and Gonzaga t-shirt. All proceeds go directly to charity.

No-Li's goal is to raise $15k for Spokane Toys for Tots and $10k for Spokane Quaranteam, a non profit which has helped keep restaurants open and stomachs full during the pandemic.

"We started at 12 p.m. today, had a line starting at 11:30 a.m. and it's kind of been just steady all day," said Cole Bryant of No-Li. "It's been fantastic."

Last year, Toys For Tots Spokane handed out 29,000 toys to 8,000 less fortunate children. No-Li wants to make sure they have enough presents again this year.

The brewhouse sold 475 cases (11,400 cans) by 6 p.m. Wednesday and raised $11,750.