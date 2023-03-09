Ticket lottery announced for musical Dear Evan Hansen

A digital ticket lottery will offer fans of "Dear Evan Hansen" a chance to buy $25 tickets.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A ticket lottery is in place for the Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" at Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Dubbed by the Los Angeles Times as a "cultural phenomenon," the musical will be in Spokane from March 14- 19. A digital ticket lottery will offer fans of "Dear Evan Hansen" a chance to buy $25 tickets.

Fans who want a chance to win must make an account with Lucky Seat. Fans will then pick Dear Evan Hansen and Spokane. Once selected, press the "Login to Enter" button.

One entry is allowed per person.

The lottery will accept entries starting March 10 for all performances. Entries for the lottery are accepted until 9 a.m. on the day of the performance. Winners will be notified via email, then have a chance to buy two tickets at $25 each.

Entrants must be 18 years old or older. Seats awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. More information on the lottery can be found here.

To buy tickets for the musical, click here.

