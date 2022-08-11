List of events taking place across Spokane County this week

This week, take your family and friends downtown for the Hello Kitty Cafe pup-up, Sunday Art Mart, SERA Community Celebration, or for a hiking trip across Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane.

Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.

Bring your family and friends to the Hello Kitty Café pop-up, enjoy free food, child-friendly activities , and a dance contest at the SERA Community Celebration, or attend the Sunday Art Mart. You can also attend any of the local markets across town or go for a walk at one of many Spokane hiking trials.

Spokane:

Hello Kitty Café Pop-Up Truck

The Hello Kitty Café Truck is coming back to River Park Square on Saturday, Aug. 13. The truck will be located at the South Mall entrance near Anderson & Co between 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Hello Kitty lovers can stop by and purchase their favorite goodies and limited merchandise including treats, sprinkles glass mugs, rainbow canvas tote and charm keychains.

SERA Community Celebration

This year, the annual Spokane Eastside Reunion Association (SERA) Community Celebration will be hosted on Saturday, Aug. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. in Underhill Park. This event celebrates the children's summer youth basketball camp and the love they have for the East Central Neighborhood.

During the event, people will enjoy bouncy houses, free lunch and cake, a face painter, a balloon artist, a bike raffle, games with prizes, booths with child-friendly activities, a dance contest with cash prizes, a watermelon eating contest and more.

Sunday Art Mart

Stop by the Sunday Art Mart (SAM) to support local artists and crafters in a casual and friendly environment in the heart of downtown this Sunday.

SAM takes place at 211 N Wall in the heart of downtown on Sundays from July through August from noon to 4 p.m.

Historic Walking Tours

Join local historian Chet Caskey for a free walking tour of Riverfront Park and and other historic Spokane buildings. Tours take place at 10 a.m. and at noon at the Visitor Center located next to the Rotary Fountain on Aug.13 and 27.

Adoption Event

Looking for your fur-ever friend? Head to the Spokane Valley Country Store this Saturday for the SpokAnimal C.A.R.E. adoption event.

The event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Spokane Valley Country Store located at 5605 E. Sprague Ave. between Costco and Home Depot.

Local vendors

Hillyard Food Truck Pavillion

Second Saturday Pop-Up @ Hillyard Food Truck Pavilion will take place Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be food trucks, a DJ, reptiles and more than 40 vendors all in one location.

Emerson Garfield Farmers' Market

The Emerson-Garfield Farmers' Market takes place every Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at 2310 North Monroe in Spokane. It runs from June 3 through Sept. 30.

The market brings fresh, healthy and affordable goods that are locally grown and produced to the residents of Emerson-Garfield as well as all those who pass through the up-and-coming neighborhood.

Spokane Farmers' Market

Enjoy the Spokane Farmers' Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, meat, eggs , and other fresh products from local vendors at the Spokane Farmers' Market. The market takes place on Saturdays and Wednesdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Spokane Valley Farmers' Market

Bring your friends, neighbors and family to the Spokane Valley Framers' Market every Friday this summer from 4 to 8 p.m. Shop for local and regional produce, enjoy a meal, entertainment, artisans and the sights and sounds of your surroundings.

The market offers opportunities for building healthy bodies and celebrating Spokane Valley’s farming heritage. The market is located at CenterPlace, 2426 N Discovery Place in Spokane Valley.

Places to visit around Spokane:

If you just want to go for a run or a walk, Spokane has many areas where you can visit with friends and family. This week you can go for a walk downtown and visit the Riverfront Park or drive to Manito Park to enjoy the vistas, wildlife , and beautiful garden foliage.

Here is a list of places you can visit this summer:

Riverfront Park

Japanese Garden: The Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden is a place where nature, tranquility and beauty come together. It is located at 2025 S Bernard St, Spokane.

Manito Park: The park is located at 1702 S Grand Blvd in the South Hill neighborhood. Manito Park has five gardens, a conservatory and duck pond that are toured by over 150,000 visitors each year.

Riverside State Park: The park occupies 9,194 acres along the Spokane and Little Spokane rivers just north of Spokane. With nearly 200,000 feet of shoreline, Riverside is home to Ponderosa pines, lakes, marshes and a wide variety of wildlife. The park is located at 9711 W Charles Rd, Nine Mile Falls.

Spokane River Centennial Trail: The Centennial Trail is a nearly 40-mile paved recreational trail for pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles. The trail stretches from Sontag Park in Nine Mile Falls, Washington to the Washington / Idaho state line.

Mount Spokane State Park: Mount Spokane is one of Washington's largest state parks, it has 100 miles of trails in the richly forested Selkirk Mountains. Visitors could enjoy stunning views of the Spokane Valley, the north Idaho panhandle and Canada. The park is located at N. 26107 Mount Spokane Park Drive, Mead.

John A. Finch Arboretum: The Arboretum is a botanical collection of trees and woody plants that have been labeled for field study. Arboretum grounds are open daily during standard park hours and admission is free. The John A. Finch Arboretum is located in southwest Spokane on 65 acres of wooded hills at 3404 West Woodland Boulevard Spokane.

