This week, attend the BigFoot Demonstration Carve, Spokane Symphony launch party, Storybook Princess Night and an annual spring clothing swap.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As summer approaches, many events are starting to pop up around the Inland Northwest.

Mark your calendar and attend any of the events taking place this week. Some events include the BigFoot Demonstration Carve, Spokane Symphony 78th season launch party, Storybook Princess Night during the Spokane Indias game, and an annual spring clothing swap.

Here is the full list of events you shouldn't miss this week:

BigFoot Demonstration Carve at No-Li Brewhouse

This Saturday, April 15, stop by the No-Li Brewhouse from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to see a demonstration carve.

Carving Artist Aaron Chavez Chainsaw will be carving BigFoot.

The brewery is celebrating the No-Li Squatch Fest and the event entrance is free. Mugs will be sold at $15.

Burn the Breeze event

This Friday, celebrate the Spring Motorcycle Riding Season at 509's XLab during its Burn the Breeze event.

The event will be taking place at the 509 XLab in Spokane Valley, on Friday, April 14 from 3-6 p.m.

Burn the Breeze offers industry knowledge in the local space for motorcyclists to learn about the new 509 Street products and celebrate the beginning of the spring riding season.

The event features the following:

Gear fit and function help from 509’s product design team

Season newest motorcycle showcase from Allsport

Exclusive free event swag

Sneak peek at soon-to-be-released 509 X White’s riding boot

New rider class information from Spokane Motor School

A helmet shining station

Post-event ride along with the 509 crew

Storybook Princess Night

Avista Stadium will transform into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairytales this Saturday, April 15 during the Spokane Indians game.

Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters. Be sure to stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases.

The event takes place at 5 p.m. at Avista Stadium. Tickets for the game range from $9 to $23.

Spokane Symphony 78th season launch party

The Spokane Symphony is celebrating its 78th-season launch party. The concert wants to share the magic of live music on April 14 at The Fox Theater.

The entrance is free. All attendees need to do is respond to this link confirming they are attending.

Schedule:

5 p.m.: Doors open. Enjoy champagne, coffee, desserts and mingling.

5:45 p.m.: Season reveal and short live program.

6 p.m.: Subscriptions open in the lobby, and people can plan their musical adventures for the 78th season ahead.

7 p.m.: Stay for the Masterworks 8 rehearsal with James Lowe, Zuill Bailey and the orchestra.

Spokane Speed and Custom Show

Mark your calendars, the Spokane Speed and Custom Show is coming to the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center on April 14-16, 2023.

The event promises to be a jam-packed weekend filled with high-performance cars to hot rods. Don't miss the chance to experience the best in automotive design, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Events time:

Friday, April 14, from 12-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Adults pay $15, senior and military members pay $12, kids ages 6-12 pay $10, and kids ages 5 and under enter free.

Veda Lux's Second Annual Spring Clothing Swap

This Friday and Saturday attend the Spring Clothing Swap to get some new outfits and sustainable styles at the Veda Lux boutique.

You can also participate by bringing your laundered Items collecting dust in your closet. You can also bring your old accessories, and shoes, the sky is the limit.

The event will provide tables, bins, and clothing racks. All the remaining stuff from the swap will be donated to Global Neighborhood Thrift.

Event time:

Friday, April 14, from 12-6 p.m

Saturday, April 15, from 12-6 p.m.

ADA Open House

The Inland Northwest Wildlife Council and its Disabled Access Team of Ken McNaughton and Ron Zubrick invite people to join for a day filled with information for those who have disabilities that create barriers but still want to enjoy the great outdoors.

Attendees will gain information on new disabled hunter access permit regulations, hear about existing local programs, assistive devices available for disabled sportsmen and locations provided for disabled sportsmen.

Lunch will be provided. The event will be taking place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Inland Northwest Wildlife Council, located at 6116 N Market Street, in Spokane.

A lucky participant will be able to win a Door Prize, which includes a one-day guided Chinook/Sockeye trip on the Columbia River donated by John Sowell and “Fishin’4All.”

