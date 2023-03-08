Things 2 Do | Spokane events happening March 10-12

This week, attend the Spokane St. Patrick's Day Parade, a Spokane Motorcycle show or a number of shows at the Spokane Comedy Club.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Trying to decide what to do this weekend? Look no further.

Countless events are taking place across the Inland Northwest this weekend, including the Spokane Motorcycle show, Spokane Home and Garden Show, the Spokane St. Patrick's Day Parade and a variety of shows at the Spokane Comedy Club.

Here is the list of events taking place in Spokane:

Spokane Motorcycle Show

Mark your calendar and attend the three-day event at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12.

People will find hundreds of motorcycles and accessories for sale and a variety of brands and the latest inventory. Law Tigers will be giving away a $100 gas card every two hours.

Attendees will also enjoy a stunt show, an indoor swap meet, a beer biker bar, an indoor poker run, a beard competition and more.

Noah Brown from Discovery Channel's "The Alaskan Bush People" will be at the show.

Admission for the event is $12. Kids ages 12 and under enter free. People can buy tickets at the shop and online.

The shows will be taking place on Friday, March 10, from 3-8 p.m., Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Spokane Home and Garden Show

The Spokane Home and Garden Show is taking place this weekend at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

This event is designed for homeowners looking for remodeling inspiration, landscaping and decorating their homes. Each of the events includes home improvement and remodeling exhibits with product demonstrations and sample interior and exterior vignettes.

The event will be taking place from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12.

Entrance to the expo is $12 for adults and $10 for children under 12 years old. Seniors pay $10. Click here to find tickets.

Spokane St. Patrick's Day Parade

Attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Spokane this Saturday.

The 43rd St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 11 at 12 p.m. The parade will start at Boone and Washington Avenues and travel along Washington Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard in downtown Spokane.

The parade is organized by the non-profit Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, which started in 1978. The parade is open to the community.

Spokane Comedy Club shows this weekend

Zoltan Kaszas: Comedian Zoltan Kaszas is best known for his Dry Bar Comedy Special “Cat Jokes,” a clip of which has over 68 million views on Facebook. Kaszas' shows will take place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. and on Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. at the Spokane Comedy Club. Tickets range from $22 to $30.

Sophie Buddle: Sophie Buddle is a stand-up comedian, a TV writer and a podcaster. She recently made her late-night stand-up debut in the U.S. on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Buddle's show takes place on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets prices range from $10 to $16.

