Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week.

The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

This week, take your loved ones to celebrate the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month and attend the Mexican Independence Day celebration at downtown Riverfront Park, or go to the MAC to decorate and paint your own papier-mâché mask.

Other events taking place this week include the Spokane County Interstate Fair, Spokane Valley Farmers Market Halloween Spooktacular, a Mexican mask exhibition, the flea market, a comedy club show and a Spokane Symphony concert at The Fox Theater.

Here is a list of events taking place around Spokane this weekend:

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

Join Latinos en Spokane to celebrate Mexican Independence Day on Friday, Sept. 16, with cultural activities, history and regional dress presentations.

During the event, people will also enjoy Folkloric Mexican dance and live music including a mariachi band, DJ music and other groups.

The event is free and will take place downtown in Riverfront Park from 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mexican Independence Day celebrates Mexico's declaration of independence from Spain in 1810. This holiday is celebrated across Mexico with national pride, colorful parades, mariachi concerts and food.





Take your loved ones to the Spokane County Interstate Fair and Expo Center this week for fun and live entertainment.

Friday, Sept. 16 – Washington Lottery Day

Washington Lottery Day includes Open Class Beef Judging at 10 a.m., Youth Llama Judging at 11 a.m. and a Mixed Media Painting Demo by Robyn Smith at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 – BECU Day

BECU Day includes a Model T Club Car Show at 10 a.m., a Pumpkin Carving Activity sponsored by Mark and Mary Jepsen at 11 a.m. and Youth Horse English then Western Judging at noon.

Sunday, Sept. 18 – STCU Free Admission for all School Employees Day (Coats 4 Kids)

This day includes a Wood Stove Cooking Demonstration at 10 a.m., a Corn Hole Tournament at 1 p.m., a Dairy Goat Costume Class at 2 p.m. and a Demolition Derby at 4 p.m.

During the 10-day fair, people can watch live entertainment shows, eat at local food vendors and ride the Butler Amusement thrill rides.

Opening times will vary, but all fair outdoor booths and barns will close at 10 p.m.

The Spokane County Fair and Expo Center is located in Spokane Valley at 404 N Havana Street. Fairgoers can ride the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) fair shuttle bus Route 342 at the Spokane Community College (SCC) Transit Center. The Bus Day Pass for the fair cost $2.

The 'Dancing With Life: Mexican Mask' exhibit at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) is the featured exhibit starting this month through April 16, 2023.

The mask exhibit, with a regional focus in Michoacán, Mexico, presents a selection of 54 dance masks from the MAC collection and contemporary Mexican artists. It will also include dance regalia and video presentations featuring the artists, dancers, and performances of the danzas.

Mask-making is a vibrant and playful art form with roots in the celebration of religious holidays across Mexico. The masks are worn by dancers in rollicking performances known as danzas. The masks depict devils and holy men, celebrities and other known well-known individuals who personify sinners and false idols.

The MAC is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 2316 West First Avenue in Spokane. Click here for more information about the times and entrance cost.

El Mercadito at the MAC

Latinos en Spokane in collaboration with the Museum of Art and Culture come together to celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, browse and shop in a festive community at 'El Mercadito,' Latino Farmer’s Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (MAC).

El Mercadito is hosted by local Latino and immigrant business owners and vendors outdoors on the museum’s lawn. During the event, people will be able to listen to music provided by a local DJ and watch Hispanic folk dancers' performance.

During the event, people will be able to decorate and paint their own papier-mâché mask, led by internationally respected Purepecha mask-making artist Felipe Horta. Kids' coloring activities will be also available.

Spokane Valley Farmers Market: Halloween Spooktacular

Attend the Spokane Valley Market annual Halloween Spooktacular on Friday, Sept. 16.

The market takes place at 2426 N Discovery PI. in Spokane Valley. Shop from more than 40 local vendors offering fresh products, fresh cut flowers, baked goods, crafts, cider, honey and more.

This Friday, enjoy from the market's live music by Logee, Maleficent & Cruelle Deville characters for photo ops, face painting, trick-or-treating, balloon art, kids activities and food trucks.

Attend The Great Northwest Flea Market this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Spokane Valley.

The market is located at 206 E Trent Ave, and people will enjoy from 150 indoor vendors and 25 outdoor vendors selling vintage items, handmade items, furniture, rustic decor, candles, plants and thousands of other treasures.

Concerts and shows

Mike Cronin: Mike Cronin will be at the Comedy Club this weekend. Cronin's film work includes three award-winning 48 Hour Film Festival projects and co-writing, directing and starring in a music video for 'The Hipster Song,' which has more than 800,000 views on YouTube. Shows days are Friday, Saturday and Sunday and ticket prices range from $20 to $28. They are available here.

Spokane Symphony at The The Fox Theater: Enjoy three spectacular masterpieces in one night. 'Masterworks Fantastique' takes you on a musical journey through Beethoven, Berlioz and acclaimed composer Jessie Montgomery. Shows at The Fox Theater are Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. Visit the Spokane Symphony website for ticket prices an more information.

